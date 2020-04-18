QUIZ: Real Madrid’s most famous signings – how much do you remember? | Football News





Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Real Madrid in 2009, however what do you keep in mind about his switch?

Remember when Luis Figo moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid? Or how concerning the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo? Test your information of the most famous Real Madrid signings.

Real Madrid proceed to be the top transfer of many footballing careers and appeal to the most important names, with the likes of Figo, Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and David Beckham having pulled on the famous shirt.

But how much do you keep in mind about among the most famous names – good and dangerous – to have signed for Real Madrid? Take our quiz beneath to check your self!