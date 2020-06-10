Quiz places division behind 82 of its standalone stores into administration 

Fashion retailer Quiz has positioned the division that runs its 82 standalone stores into administration because it seems to safe the longer term of the broader enterprise.

And British style retailers Monsoon and Accessorize have been purchased out of administration by founder Peter Simon, stated buyout automobile Adena Brands Ltd on Wednesday.

Monsoon and Accessorize fell into administration late Tuesday after the impression of the coronavirus pandemic and the following nationwide lockdown made the 230-shop enterprise unviable.

Adena, an organization finally managed by Simon, stated it hoped to save lots of each the manufacturers and as much as 2,300 jobs

More follows…