QUIZ: England’s one-cap wonders – test your knowledge | Cricket News





Darren Pattinson played his only Test for England against South Africa at Headingley in 2008

England named eight uncapped players in their 30-man training group for the West Indies Test series – with each of them hoping to are more than one-cap wonders.

England have experienced plenty of players in the past who’ve had one-and-done international careers – for each and every Sir Alastair Cook (161 Tests) there exists a Darren Pattinson (one Test).

But how much are you aware about people that have the fleetest of England careers? It’s time to learn in Sky Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange’s latest weekly quiz, which you yourself can take on below…

