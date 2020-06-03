QUIZ – Cricket from 1990 to 2004: Take on part one of our quiz to mark 30 years of cricket on Sky Sports | Cricket News







Darren Gough had many England crew-mates within the 1990s

Sky Sports has been exhibiting cricket for 30 years.

Nasser Hussain and Rob Key marked the event by going head to head in a ‘Battle of the Eras’ Virtual Test – and now our stats man Benedict Bermange has complied a quiz on that interval.

In part one, which charts the sport between 1990 and 2004, Benedict has questions on England within the 1990s, politicians taking part in cricket, Australia bowlers in crimson-scorching type and an entire lot extra.

