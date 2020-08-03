'Quite a charade': Schiff responds to Bolton's accusation on impeachment

By
Mayukh Saha
-

During an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett, lead House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responds to former national security adviser John Bolton’s accusation in his new book that Democrats committed “impeachment malpractice.” #CNN #News

