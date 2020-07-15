Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket & Removable Cover – 20 lbs – 60″x80″ – for Individual Between 190-240 lbs – Full Size Bed – Premium Glass Beads – Cotton/Minky – Grey/Navy Blue Color



7-LAYERED PREMIUM BLANKET: Quility’s innovative 7-layered blanket is designed to offer supreme comfort. With the most advanced sewing technology and the highest-quality, durable materials to produce the ideal weighted blanket. The ultra-breathable, 100%-cotton outer layer is lined with non-glue polyester padding and two extra polyester layers that contain millions of premium micro glass beads. This structure provides optimal temperature control and guarantees that our blankets never leak beads.

COMPLETE SET! PRE-ATTACHED MINKY COVER INCLUDED: Every Quility Weighted Blanket Set comes pre-attached and ready to use. The removable minky duvet cover is soft-to-the-touch, super-comfortable and accompanies every purchase! Use the cover for added warmth during the winter, and remove it to keep cool in the summer. To remove it, simply unzip the zipper and untie

GREAT NIGHT’S SLEEP: Quility’s all-natural heavy durable blanket provides the warmth and comfort of a gentle hug. Sleep feeling comfortable throughout the night and wake up feeling renewed!

CHOOSE THE RIGHT SIZE: For an individual user with a single, twin, or full-size bed, we recommend choosing a blanket that weighs around 10-12% of your body weight, (plus one pound). If the final weight falls equally between two blanket sizes, it’s best to go with the lighter option. Choosing the right size is crucial for enjoying the optimal benefits the Quility Weighted Blanket provides. For assistance choosing the right size for you, check out the helpful chart below!

BEST BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: We LOVE our customers and take pride in providing a pleasant shopping experience. Please keep in mind, it usually takes about a week to get used to the blanket’s weight. If for any reason you’re unhappy with your purchase, we offer a full refund— no questions asked! We’re available to answer your questions, 24/7, and are always happy to hear from you, so please don’t hesitate to get in touch with us!