Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali dead at 68

“He was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer on April 17th, 2019 and given six months to live. He put up an inspiringly brave and courageous 16-month battle to the end and continued playing live as long as he could,” the declaration checks out.

QUIET RIOT DRUMMER FRANKIE BANALI FIGHTING STAGE 4 PANCREATIC CANCER

It continues: “Standard chemotherapy stopped working and a series of strokes made the continuation on a clinical trial impossible. He ultimately lost the fight at 7:18 pm on August 20th in Los Angeles surrounded by his wife and daughter.”

The declaration went on to state that Banali “lived for playing live.”

“His wish for everyone is that you be your own health advocate for early detection so you may live long and rescue many animals,” it states.

Banali is best understood for his profession as the drummer for Quiet Riot, a heavy metal band. He is the only member to use every Quiet Riot album given that the release of its “Metal Health,” which was the very first heavy metal album to reachNo 1 on the Billboard charts.

Banali composed in a statement last year that his initial cancer diagnosis was “very scary.”

