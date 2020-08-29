Quiet please! U.S. Open players bemoan the sound of silence By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Precautions ahead of the United States Open 2020, amidst the spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in New York



By Amy Tennery

New York City (Reuters) – As chatty viewers so frequently find out the tough method, silence is golden in the sport of tennis.

Yet dealing with the possibility of empty stands at the initially fanless Grand Slam because the coronavirus break out, even leading competitors at this year’s U.S. Open confess that the unmatched brand-new hush will take some getting utilized to.

Australian Open champ Sofia Kenin informed press reporters how fans “bring out the best game.”

“When it’s tough moments, they obviously are there on their feet cheering for you,” Kenin stated, ahead of the competition’s start onMonday “I really wish they would be here. They really help me.”

Flushing Meadows fans are infamously raucous– by tennis requirements, a minimum of– as thousands of them generally load into the stretching Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, drinking signature “Honey Deuce” vodka mixed drinks under warm skies.

Not this year. Gloomy weather condition and a sparsely-populated plaza, speckled with rain, on Saturday foreshadowed an extremely various atmosphere for when the competition starts on Monday.

“We’ve seen in the past, lots of minutes where the crowd, the …