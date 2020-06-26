Quick-thinking driver catches a runaway tyre before it crashes into his windscreen

A quick-thinking driver were able to catch a rogue fast-moving tyre just before it hit and smashed his car windscreen.

Incredible footage captured earlier this month shows the moment a man gets out of his car and grabs the tyre which has flown off a vehicle on the opposite side of the street.

An oncoming silver car turns the corner in Samara, Russia, and suddenly the trunk wheel comes off and starts hurtling towards traffic on the other side.

A fast-thinking driver managed to stop his car from being damaged by catching a rogue tyre came off a car in Samara, Russia

The car soon realises and concerns a stop but there’s little they could do to avoid it from damaging other vehicles which are stuck at the traffic lights opposite.

The rogue tyre rolls quickly within the road so when it hits tracks, which run through the center, it is propelled higher in the air and builds more momentum.

In a bid to avoid his car getting hit, the fast-thinking man runs towards it, catches it in his arms just in time and places it on the ground.

He told ViralVideoUK that he jumped out of his car because he feared the tyre would smash his windscreen.