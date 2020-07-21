Quick-thinking 15-year-old girl takes a picture of stranger who masturbated on tram in Melbourne

A desperate search is underway for a middle-aged man who was caught touching himself on a tram in Melbourne.

The vile incident happened on the Hawthorn Road tram at about 3.20pm on June 24.

A 15-year-old girl was seated on the tram when she turned around and saw the man staring at her and masturbating.

Investigators have released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries

The quick-thinking teen took a photo of the man before he got off at Sycamore Street.

Investigators have released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The man is described as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, aged in his 50s with grey hair and a grey beard.

Anyone who recognises the man or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.