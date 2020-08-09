Quick Hits: Verlander, Seager, Soroka

Astros supervisor Dusty Baker informed press reporters consisting of the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome that ace Justin Verlander is “not progressing as quickly as he’d like” in his healing from a lower arm pressure. Of course, Verlander holds himself to exceptionally lofty requirements, so that might suggest any variety of things. Verlander went to the hurt list on July 27 th after simply one six-inning start. The Astros are as excited as Verlander to have their ace return– they remain in the middle of the pack, record-wise, and waiting for the return of a variety of essential gamers, consisting of Yordan Alvarez and Jose Urquidy In the meantime, they just recently mixed their rotation in the hopes of supplying a stimulate from a brand-new line of beginners.

Corey Seager had a back scan last night, however the outcomes revealed absolutely nothing to be worried about, per MLB.com's Ken Gurnick The pain Seager has actually been feeling is not connected to the back injury that he suffered throughout the 2017 playoffs, adds J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group Chris Taylor captaining the infield in his … That's extremely motivating news for theDodgers Seager has actually begun hot this season (.340/.389/.600) after a so-so season in 2019 dimmed his star (to some) simply a bit. He's daily in the meantime, with