Quick Hits: Rangers, Andrus, Red Sox, Pérez, Cardinals, Cruz

The Texas Rangers are paying Elvis Andrus for another 2 seasons at $14.25 MM per season, however their veteran shortstop may need to begin yielding minutes to Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Anderson Tejeda,writes Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News While one factor to consider may be the $15MM vesting alternative the Rangers hang on Andrus for 2023, the truth is Andrus hasn’t offered favorable worth with the bat considering that 2016 and 2017, the just 2 seasons of his 12-year profession with a wRC+ north of 100. The last staying member of the Rangers’ back-to-back World Series teams in 2010 and 2011, Andrus long offered worth with the glove to offset his substandard bat, however the protective numbers have actually slipped a touch and, at his cost point, the Rangers can’t manage for him to be a one- or two-dimensional gamer. Andrus himself confesses that he’s been sluggish to adjust, stating in a quote offered by Grant, “The toughest thing for me is to not to believe my instincts during the game and to actually believe more in a piece of paper, or report. That’s where the game is right now. I think that’s what I’ve been a little hard-headed about.”

