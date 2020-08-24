Quick Hits: Pence, Acuna, Anderson, Yankees, Andujar, Kazmir

After being designated for task by the Giants earlier today, Hunter Pence‘s 2nd stint with the club has actually most likely pertained to an end, and the long time fan favorite wasn’t stunned by the news after striking just.096/.161/.250 through 56 plate looks. “I think I’ve been in the game long enough to know that no matter what, what I was producing on the field, you’ve got to bring a little bit more to the table than that. I completely understood,” Pence informed Henry Schulman and John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Pence stated he would “stay open” to the possibility of continuing to play needs to a chance emerge, though he acknowledged that retirement may be on the horizon, explaining the last “couple of years” as “the bonus rounds” of an impressive profession. If this is undoubtedly it for Pence, he’ll hang up his glove after 14 years of Major League ball that consisted of 4 All-Star looks, a league-wide credibility as a clubhouse leader, and a location in the hearts of all San Francisco fans for his contributions to 2 World Series champions.

