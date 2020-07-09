Quibi reportedly lost 90 percent of early users after their free trials expired

Streaming service Quibi only managed to convert a little under 10 percent of its early wave of users into paying subscribers, says mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower. According to the firm’s new report on Quibi’s early growth, the short-form video platform registered about 910,000 users in its first couple of days back in April. Of those users, just about 72,000 stuck around after the three-month free trial, indicating the app had about an 8 percent conversion rate.

That’s not bad at all. But compare it to the streaming video industry’s most successful debut of the last few years, Disney Plus, and the resulting picture is a grim one for Quibi, which includes struggled both to find a hit among its mobile-centric shows and gain traction having its desired younger, TikTok-loving demographic, despite the surge in screen time through the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Sensor Tower, Disney was able to convert a comparable 11 percent of early free trials users, but that has been of out of whopping 9.5 million people the firm estimates subscribed to Disney Plus in its first three days of availability in america and Canada. Since then, Disney has added tens of millions more subscribers and now enjoys more than 50 million paying users as of April thanks simply to its international expansion.

These numbers aren’t to be confused with the number of current paying subscribers Quibi has. While the company has yet to reveal that all-important figure, it has said that a lot more than 5.6 million individuals have downloaded the app since April. We don’t understand how many people downloaded the app after its first couple of days and made a decision to then convert to a paid user after the free trial ended.

Sensor Tower also estimates only 4.5 million have downloaded Quibi altogether. The discrepancy between that figure and Quibi’s official one suggests Sensor Tower could also be remote in its estimates of how many users Quibi converted in its first three days. In a statement given to The Verge, a Quibi spokesperson said, “the number of paid subscribers is incorrect by an order of magnitude. To date, over 5.6 million people have downloaded the Quibi app. Our conversion from download to trial is above mobile app benchmarks, and we are seeing excellent conversion to paid subscribers — both among our 90-day free trial sign-ups from April, as well as our 14-day free trial sign-ups from May and June.”

That said, Sensor Tower is a reputable analytics company known for reporting accurate estimates and, in absence of concrete figures from Quibi it self, the picture its report paints of the streaming service’s business is not a rosy one. Sensor Tower’s data also doesn’t account fully for situations such as an iPad user downloading Quibi, even though it’s not optimized for certainly not smartphone screens, or users deleting the app and downloading it again or onto a separate device, all situations that may result in Quibi’s larger total down load figure.

Regardless, it’s nearly controversial to state Quibi isn’t having a really great launch — co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg outright blamed the coronavirus for the app’s early failures. Much has been written about the company’s shortcomings, from the app’s poor marketing and bad timing to the shortcoming to share screenshots or captures on social networking to Quibi’s lack of smart TELEVISION or casting support at launch.

Most importantly, the platform doesn’t seem to have shows worth becoming a member of, like the mind-numbing amount of Netflix content that gets added every month or big pop culture events like Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian. Quibi doesn’t have built-in install base, like HBO had for its recent launch of HBO Max, and it’s an open question just how long its $1.8 billion war chest will keep it afloat if users don’t show up in greater numbers.