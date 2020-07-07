Quibi is flailing because no one at Quibi understands what Quibi is

After 90 days, Quibi’s free trial offer period has come to a conclusion. Now, executives at the business have their biggest hurdle yet: getting people to willingly pay $5 or $8 a month for a service that a lot of critics argue lacks exciting shows and flopped on launch.

Quibi, a shortform video streaming service, is designed to live in between Netflix and TikTok. Its shows are under 10 minutes each and supposed to offer a bite-sized way to watch TV. But so far, people haven’t been very interested. A new Vulture profile notes that, by July, only one.5 million actually enrolled in the app, and fewer than half of those users are likely to start paying for the app since the 90-day free trial is finished. The trial was agreed to anyone who signed up for Quibi before April 20th.

If that’s the case, Quibi could possibly be in serious trouble. But the company still has room to figure things out: it has an estimated $750 million in the lender by the finish of this year’s third quarter, according to Vulture. That’s despite growing pressure from some advertisers to be discrete of their contracts early, according to The Wall Street Journal. Meg Whitman, one of Quibi’s co-founders, also told Vulture that Quibi’s investors, who helped the company raise close to $2 billion, are “all pretty calm,” adding that they “know we’re a startup.”

Three months isn’t enough to state Quibi is done for, but it’s long enough to say that Quibi has to take some much-needed steps to figure it self out.

A free tier would bring in more individuals and become a safety net

Quibi currently offers two subscription prices: $4.99 with adverts or $7.99 without ads. The former puts it on par with Apple TV Plus, and the latter helps it be more expensive than Disney Plus — something that has Hamilton and Star Wars. Unlike Apple TELEVISION Plus or Disney Plus, Quibi doesn’t have any breakout shows or movies that people are rushing to look at, nor is there a catalog of beloved titles that produce spending $8 a month a simple choice to produce.

A free tier would help Quibi scale its subscriber count and bring people in who might be defer by the purchase price (or threat of getting charged after a trial). Consumers will open an app watching an episode or two if they’re not spending money on it; once their Instagram feed is cleared and new tweets are read, why not open Quibi? A free of charge tier would act as a bridge of sorts: it might encourage more individuals to down load the app, sign up, watching videos while Quibi understands its content plan. Quibi can start testing new pricing models once it finds a hit, but Quibi requires a constant, sizable audience to do this.

Quibi is designed to live in between Netflix and TikTok

This is easier in theory. In order for a totally free tier to work, Quibi has to support it nearly entirely on advertising. Even more adverts need to be introduced, but Quibi then faces a bigger consumer-facing issue: if episodes only run five or six minutes, having 30 seconds or a minute of adverts would be bothersome. People pay YouTube to eradicate ads on a similar scale, but YouTube has 500 hours of new content every minute that people already want to watch. Quibi doesn’t.

Still, Quibi’s pricing is an evident hurdle. Quibi is competing for dollars from individuals who are already racking your brains on which subscriptions are essential and which ones aren’t. People aren’t going to wish to spend $5 or $8 a month on content they don’t value, but they could easily get pulled in if the app was free.

Having unrestrictive sharing features would spread content to a larger audience

Back in April, I wrote that “Quibi’s best content operates on the belief that ‘the more ludicrous, the better,’” but not having a way to share those wild scenes is “detrimental to new shows looking for success.” Several viral tweets later, wherein people shared clips of Quibi shows they recorded from a secondary device, Quibi co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg agreed. He told The New York Times that the service was working on ways for people to talk about scenes from shows to other platforms, like Twitter or Instagram.

Quibi is get yourself ready for this by having an update arriving at the app specifically to introduce sharing features. The company’s terms of service state that people can’t screenshot the content, though, leaving individuals to only share content using Quibi’s sharing tool. It’s not an ideal situation.

Quibi’s most readily useful content operates on the fact “the more ludicrous, the better”

Will the sharing tool have a giant Quibi watermark? Or will there be restrictions on what can be shared? What if all I do want to share is a screenshot with a caption, but Quibi only allows for three-second GIFs? We don’t know because the social tool isn’t available yet, however the whole point of allowing people to screenshot is to provide them freedom when getting together with the app. That’s what Quibi wants: people to engage and connect to what it’s built, but that doesn’t seem to be what it’s doing.

Figuring out what Quibi is helps market it to people left totally confused

One of my favorite quotes from the Vulture feature is from the producer who says simply, “If we have a show that’s going to be a huge hit, you pitch to Netflix, HBO. If it doesn’t get traction, you pitch to Quibi.”

Quibi takes projects that no one else appears to want because it needs content — lots of it and fast. But scaling quickly is playing the short game. Quibi needs its viewers to truly stick around, and that means curating quality properties and forming an identity that people know they’ll get when they open the app.

It took a while, but HBO found its identity. We know Disney movies once we see them, and studios like A24 have made a name for themselves by building a brandname around a specific style of film. People pay $15 per month for HBO (perhaps now HBO Max) because they know what they’re getting from an HBO subscription. We can’t say a similar thing about Quibi. When Whitman was asked what she liked to look at, the executive told Vulture she wasn’t sure she’d call herself an “entertainment enthusiast,” but she likes Grant on The History Channel. Note that even the CEO of Quibi didn’t say a Quibi show.

Quibi is a brand new company. Giving the team the benefit of the doubt, they want more than 3 months to figure out their identity. But right now, it feels like Katzenberg & Co. are throwing loose spaghetti noodles at the wall, waiting to see what sticks and what comes crashing down. All of the money Quibi spent on securing Hollywood Superstars and developing titles — can you name five Quibi series or films today? I can’t.

Quibi takes projects that no one else wants because it needs content — lots of it and fast

There are a handful of steps Quibi can take. First and foremost: get rid of the Daily Essentials programming. (Disclosure: Polygon and Vox, which share the same parent company as The Verge, both produce Quibi Daily Essentials.) People employing their phones may also be on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. They’re getting their daily news briefs from apps that cater to that require and quick bursts of entertainment from TikTok or Instagram. Even Katzenberg told the Times that “The Daily Essentials are not that essential.” Second, quit to take on Netflix and HBO by going after projects they likely rejected. The big movies split into 20 or so chapters are more frustrating than they’re worthwhile.

Where Quibi shines is the midtier shows, a lot of which fall under the reality TELEVISION category. They’re absurd, fun, easy to grab, and an ideal length. There are scenes I want to screenshot and share (see point two), and it’s what I gravitate toward when I do open the app. As Lorraine Ali wrote at the Los Angeles Times, Quibi’s Shape of Pasta is an “example of what works best on the platform, which is quirky, unscripted fare.”

All with this stems back again to the top with this piece: no one at Quibi appears to know what they want Quibi to be. Until they take time to figure that out, Quibi will continue flailing. Quibi isn’t something people need, also it doesn’t look like something they need, either. Until Quibi can figure out the latter issue, which will help with making people feel like they have to have it, it’s just another Go90 waiting to happen.