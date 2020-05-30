Questions raised over masked white man with umbrella seen calmly smashing windows before Minneapolis riots

As protests and unrest continued in Minneapolis following the killing of George Floyd, individuals are questioning the identification of a man filmed smashing windows.

Footage emerged of the white man, dressed all in black, and in gloves and boots, calmly smashing the windows of an auto elements retailer with a big hammer.

His face is obscured by an expensive-looking gasoline masks and he’s additionally holding an open black umbrella — though it was not raining. Twitter shortly christened him ‘Umbrella Man’.





The unusual selection of garments for a heat day, mixed with the top quality gasoline masks, raised suspicions. He additionally appeared unwilling to have interaction with different protesters.

As he methodically smashes the windows of the Minneapolis department of AutoZone, video reveals that he’s confronted by two folks, apparently making an attempt to cease him, before he turns and walks shortly away.





A small group follows him and he tries to grab the telephone of the particular person filming. Someone yells: “Are you a f***ing cop?”

Twitter customers have accused him of being every thing from an undercover police officer, to a part of Antifa, to a white supremacist, or an agent provocateur there to incite violence that might in the end set off a widespread riot. The incident was recorded before fires had been began.





Minnesota’s lawyer normal Keith Ellison even chimed in, tweeting: “This man doesn’t look like any civil rights protester I have ever seen. Looks like a provocateur. Can anyone ID him?”

The umbrella additionally prompted confusion. Why did he have it in any respect and why was it open? To mark him out to his counterparts? To assist defend his identification? Neither of these appear to suit. Another suggestion was that it was to guard him from pepper spray or safety cameras in the identical methods because the 2014 Hong Kong umbrella protesters.

Others wish to know who the second man is. Dubbed “pink pizza guy” on Twitter, there may be debate as as to whether he’s confronting umbrella man, then trailing him, or if he is aware of him. They seem in different footage collectively.

A well-liked principle that went viral recognized a particular police officer from neighbouring St Paul by identify, based mostly on screenshots of a sequence of textual content messages purportedly from a former accomplice.

The St Paul Police Department acted to curb hypothesis and addressed the hearsay in a sequence of tweets — additionally telling Heavy that the officer in query had an alibi and was on responsibility.

“We are aware of the social media post that erroneously identifies one of our officers as the person caught on video breaking windows in Minneapolis,” the tweet reads. “We’ve seen it. We’ve looked into it. And it’s false.”





It continues: “We don’t know who that person is, but we hope he’s identified and held accountable for his actions.”

The police assertion was met with scepticism and accusations that the division was defending the officer.

The identification of ‘umbrella man’ continues to be a topic of hypothesis and hearsay.