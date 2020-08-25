Questions overshadow Melania Trump, Pompeo speeches on Republican Day Two By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters First Lady Melania Trump speaks throughout an occasion with young artists who illustrated images associated to the suffrage motion and the 19th Amendment, at the White House



By John Whitesides

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – First girl Melania Trump will make the case for Donald Trump’s re-election on the 2nd night of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will deal with the convention in a break with standards preventing partisan political activity by the country’s leading diplomat.

Republicans chosen Trump for a 2nd term in the White House throughout Monday’s opening day of the convention, painting an alarming picture of America if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

On Tuesday, Melania Trump will top the program with a speech from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, and Pompeo, thought to be considering a run for the presidency in 2024, will speak from Israel while on a diplomatic journey to theMiddle East

Both looks have actually drawn criticism from Democrats, who question whether making use of the White House – where Donald Trump will offer his approval speech on the South Lawn on Thursday – might result in infractions of the 1939 Hatch Act, which limits federal …