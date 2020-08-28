Questions over testimony of US witness in Nazi guard’s trial

Moshe Peter Loth, the 76-year-old American witness and co-plaintiff in the trial of a previous jail guard referred to as “Bruno D.,” struck the headings in November when he tearfully hugged the implicated in court and stated, “Watch, everyone, I will forgive him.”

Loth, who states he is a Holocaust survivor, declared he and his Jewish mom were put behind bars at Stutthof prisoner-of-war camp, in Nazi- inhabited Poland, after his birth on September 2, 1943, according to his attorney.

He stated he was the victim of medical experiments and needed to live as a castaway even after the war, according to his attorney.

It was at the camp that a jail number was tattooed on his and his mom’s arms, according to files Loth sent to the court, a representative for the court informed CNN. On Monday, Hamburg district court representative Kai Wantzen informed CNN that research study by the administering judge Anne Meier- Göring discovered “jail numbers were just tattooed in Auschwitz [concentration camp] however not at Stutthof.” The court– which has actually been evaluating Loth’s paperwork– for that reason did not see Loth’s testimony as “especially trustworthy and possible,” Wantzen stated. It is uncertain whether Loth and his mom, Helene, were jailed at the camp together, the court included. On Monday, Loth withdrew from being part of thetrial He has …

Read The Full Article