Questions How Democrats Are ‘This F***ing Stupid’

“Real Time” host Bill Maher spoke from Friday night to slam the “defund the police” movement, that has been gaining traction among Democrats considering that the death of George Floyd last month.

During his opening monologue, Maher began by saying that a lot of people aren’t even sure what “defund the police” means. “Liberals want to take police money, police funds and divert it to community services, which sounds like a very good thing, good idea,” Maher said, according to Fox News. “But they’re calling it ‘Defund the police,’ which sounds bad!”

“That’s so ‘Democrats’ for you,” that he added. “You know, they must have meetings to be this f—ing stupid about politics. ‘Hey guys, we’re making some headway here, how could we turn this into something that makes people have to vote for Trump?’”

During a panel discussion later in the show, Maher doubled down by saying that the “defunding” branding was a “terrible way to put it,” pointing out that “only a third” of black Americans support the thought of defunding law enforcement. He also referenced Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey being kicked out of a Black Lives Matter protest due to the fact he said he would maybe not support abolishing the city’s police department.

“I worry that Democrats are wandering into another purity test that’s not going to serve them well,” Maher said. “And it’s going to be about how much you want to get rid of police altogether.”

Though that he had words of praise for Democrats for their “very good” police reform bill, he mocked the “woke liberals” who’ve been outraged over leftist leaders like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer wearing Kente cloths honoring Floyd. Comedian Larry Wilmore did not appear to like that they wore Kente materials either, describing the move as “Pander Express on the highway,” but Maher defended them by saying they were asked to do so by the Congressional Black Caucus, adding they “would have gotten more s—” when they refused.

“The Democrats…they’re horrible,” Maher lamented. “They put themselves in this no-win box and they did it to themselves.” We don’t frequently agree with Maher, but we are able to definitely concur with him on this: Democrats really are horrible indeed!

This piece was published by PoliZette Staff on June 13, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Whitmer launches vile attack on cops: says ‘I don’t disagree’ MI police would kill capitol protesters when they were black

Baltimore school calls police on child after seeing BB gun internal during virtual class: says he efficiently brought a gun to school

Robert De Niro says he is ‘certainly looking forward to’ President Trump being in prison