I quote the May 5 post of Vilen Gabrielyan, a member of the board of the “Civil Contract” party, a deputy of the “Civil Contract” faction of the National Assembly, in part, not with the intention of distorting its meaning, but because separate formulations should be referred to in essence. Thus ․

Vilen Gabrielyan – “The first event. a person you do not accept or do not like to call “Turkish” as an insult. In my opinion, this is a psychological problem called “genocide nation syndrome”, which is “formed” and is not actually expressed out of grief, anger, will, or other similar feelings, but solely on the basis of fear. And I consider fear to be a very key feeling, on the basis of which a person can form, direct his potential, if, of course, he realizes the real essence of that feeling, the possibility. ”

Author:– Reading this paragraph of yours, I would like to be the first to inform that the Turk says “Armenian” – “Armenian dog” to insult the Turk. This is a well-known and decisive label in Turkey’s domestic policy.

The independent republic of Armenia by its nature is simply obliged to be a state protected from Turkey. This does not mean anti-Turkish or Turkish hater. The main way to defend oneself is to have a state and an army. We are the descendants of the survivors of the Turkish Genocide, and this, at least on a subconscious level, leads to caution before the Turkish nation and state, based on distrust and the imperative to bring security to the forefront.

In our region potential It can be aimed at the realization of the minimum danger, the maximum self-defense, the protection of the state and relatives. Moreover, if the “minimum” does not work, for example, due to false propaganda about peace, insufficient education or ignorance of the Turkey-Azerbaijan tandem policy towards Armenians, Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenians, then the “maximum” turns into a dove of peace. torn feather. And the bloodied body of the dove falls on the grave of the last surviving Armenian. If, of course, a tombstone remains.

Therefore, for Armenians in our region “syndromeThey can be exclusively the realization of the danger and the state, individual efforts arising from that realization, starting from education, ending with military service and knowledge of civil defense.

Vilen Gabrielyan․ “Politically, I can not understand this, because to hate an entire nation means to expose elements of ethnic cleansing and hatred. In other words, speaking like that, I will not differ in any way from the military-political leadership of Turkey, which has worked out and committed genocide against the Armenian nation.

Author:– It would be fair if you did not present the necessary and substantiated demand for self-defense under the name of “hatred”, especially when the head of your government asks such a question: “I want to ask Azerbaijan and Turkey whether they want to destroy us, end the genocide or not․․․ or when he says that Armenia has never pursued a policy of the Armenian Cause, or even when he does not know why, how and where the Turkish-Armenian enmity was formed. But at the same time, he calls for its management, especially for us Armenians who have been suffering and being killed since the Turkish hostility. Not to mention that the Turkish Foreign Minister himself laughs at the heirs of the Genocide survivors in Uruguay and shows the gesture of “gray wolves”. Not to mention that the President of Azerbaijan openly announces the purchase of billions of dollars in new weapons and that the Armenians should not become five million. During this period, the Armenian leadership continues to fly the same “dove of peace”, bound by a contract.

Besides, what does it mean? “Developed and carried out genocide.” Since when has your government been talking about the continuous fact, the biggest and “fresh” example of which was in 2020, talking about the past?

And finally ․ when you say that Calling you a “Turk” will not make you any different from the Turkish military-political leadership, which worked out a genocide against the Armenian nation.Do you mean that calling someone else a “Turk” and, say, genocide of an entire nation, organizing the Shushi massacre, carrying out Baku, Sumgait, Maragha are the same thing, huh?

Vilen Gabrielyan․ “And from a human point of view, I can not understand this, especially since for years, albeit mediated, we have had relations with Turkey – contacts, both on a personal, economic and other levels.”

Author:– Mr. Gabrielyan, the Armenians who are in Turkey for the purpose of tourism or trade will confirm that human contact with the Turks is possible until the topic of the Genocide is brought up. Less than ten days later, Turkey offered to rename the Armenian-Turkish border checkpoint after Talaat, and it became the top third hashtag on the Turkish section of Twitter on the same day. Which means that a significant number of Turks have a completely different view of relations and contacts with Armenians, both on a personal, economic and other level. Thus, quoting personal and certain levels of communication is not appropriate at all. And the investments in our country, which some circles are waiting for, will not get rid of the neighboring couple with the ultimate goal of destroying us. Moreover, those investments will become a tool. Moreover, Turkey has shown that the destruction of the nation, identity, state is not possible only by slaughter. For example, the north of Syria.

One more thing, has Erdogan stopped praising Enver’s soul? If you do not have evidence that the Turkish state has stopped preaching hatred of Armenians at all levels, that it has recognized the Armenian Genocide and thus ruled out a recurrence of the Genocide, then quoting personal or economic ties or referring to “positive signals” is a reality packed with economic neighborliness. distortion, a policy of misleading the masses of the Armenian society. Moreover, the first cracks of the new Armenian-Turkish process are already visible.

Vilen Gabrielyan․ “In other words, if someone calls someone a ‘Turk’, I think it means that anything related to a Turk must be rejected, in principle unacceptable. So in this sense, it means that we have all shown unprincipledness for decades. “

Author – You are right, “according to you” ․․․

Vilen Gabrielyan․ “Accordingly, to call an Armenian an ‘Turk’ as an insult is a lie, a psychological trick based on pathos and fear, through which an attempt is made to arouse emotions. And when you give in to your emotions, especially those based on a crime of this magnitude, your consciousness begins to darken. And when your consciousness darkens, you start making mistakes. ”

Author:– “Turk” is an inadequate and adequate assessment made by political, collective Armenians with the awareness of ethnic identity. And consciousness is obscured, I repeat, by the flight of a “dove of peace” between wolves.

You say “fear” ․ What fear? Were those standing in line in front of the military commissariats in September 2020 guided by fear? Or did those who blew themselves and the enemy with grenades do it out of fear? Let’s go back a little ․ Did the Armenian defending the door of his house from the massacre in Sumgait with a weapon and boiling water do it out of fear, or did the Armenian women who jumped off the cliff in 1915 do it out of fear?

Vilen Gabrielyan․ “It does not matter, one day we will become not a politicized, but a political people.”

Author:– When Nikol Pashinyan confessed that it was possible to stop the war and we would have the same result, but without casualties, did he say it as a politicized leader or a political one? And what has your government done to make the Armenian society a “political people” in four years?

Conclusion․

Author:– You did not put the key question of this topic in the basis of your post. Who calls whom “Turk”? Not so long ago, a proud Armenian, but now a defeated and despairing Armenian, calls the leader of his own country a Turk, an Armenian left under the influence of his unrealistic preaching of peace. The Armenian actually calls the “Turk” the Armenian who legitimizes the Turkification and destruction of Armenia. An Armenian calls an Armenian a “Turk” who first tries to put a Turkish label on the forehead of the victim’s parent and a freedom fighter who blocked the street in a wheelchair.

It is condemnable to call one’s own compatriot “Turk” without a serious awareness. But preaching condemnation is unacceptable when it is served with a false peace agenda.

Yes, the word “Turk” today sounds like an insult, a curse and even a curse, because it has the basis of a historical, turning point tragedy and the obvious continuation of the present. And as long as our neighbors do not wash their hands of the thought of continuing, “Turkish” is an insult and a label. And yes, if we go deeper, for example, into the professional literature, it may turn out that “Turk” has not always been used as an insult, but it has become so because the Turkish-Azerbaijani anti-Armenian policy has received and continues to exist at the level of personal and state contacts. and it has a continuation.

Mr. Gabrielyan,

-If you put your knowledge of Ottoman Turkey, the history of the Armenian Genocide, Armenian-Turkish relations, Armenia-Turkey relations, the history of Soviet Azerbaijan and present-day Turkey on the first plate and add the combination of facts, the other plate has party affiliation and your record, then which plate? will remain in the air.

Sincerely, Luiza SUKIASYAN