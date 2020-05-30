Quentin Tarantino names best film of the decade   – Armenian News

Quentin Tarantino has been reflecting on a collection of cinematic footage to have impressed over the previous ten years.

The Academy Award-winning director of movies equivalent to Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and extra sat down with French publication Premiere in a brand new interview to debate a large-ranging subject of film values.

Having beforehand picked out Christopher Nolan’s conflict film Dunkirk as his second favorite image of the 2010s, Tarantino couldn’t conceal his admiration for David Fincher’s 2010 effort The Social Network, Faroutmagazine.co.uk reviews.

“It’s The Social Network, hands down,” Tarantino stated in response to a query which requested for his favorite film of the final decade. “It is number one because it’s the best, that’s all! It crushes all the competition.”

The film, a biographical drama directed by Fincher and written by Aaron Sorkin, was based mostly on Ben Mezrich’s 2009 e book The Accidental Billionaires and follows the trials and tribulations in the founding and subsequent lawsuits round social networking web site Facebook.

The film stars the likes of Jesse Eisenberg—who performs the function of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg—in addition to Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer, Max Minghella and extra.