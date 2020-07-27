Queer Eye Star Antoni Porowski Ditches His Signature Hair For A BUZZCUT – Look At The Thirsty Pic!!

OMG! Antoni Porowski, is that you ?!

The resident food- and- red wine professional– and overall hottie!– on Netflix‘s Queer Eye is utilized to being on the side of things where he and his co- hosts manage significant changes for deserving heroes on their program. However, he just recently changed things up for himself and debuted a legendary brand-new hairdo that’s got us doing a double take!!

Gone are the 36- year- old’s luscious brown locks. Instead, the truth star is now rocking a buzzcut for the summer season. Yes, actually! Brace yourselves and ch- ch- have a look at the make over he debuted Sunday on Instagram (listed below):

Whoa!!!

There’s a lot to take in here … we would be helplessly sidetracked by his seriously shredded biceps if that buzzcut wasn’t on display screen front and center! We mean, damn. This is a departure from his signature hairdo, however still– he looks so great, ideal? And to him congratulations for advising all of us to use masks while we fall under this thirst trap, too!

It’s safe to state he got the approval of hair and grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness who commented:

“quarantine makeover realness bb 🧚🏼‍♂️”

Style professional Tan France chimed in with his pleasure over the brand-new ‘do, composing:

“YES BUZZ-CUT!”

Interior style enthusiast Bobby Berk remained in almost in shock and included:

“Took me a second to figure out who this was!!! ♥️🔥”

Uhh, we second all of that!! The numerous remarks of assistance, consisting of one where an IG user stated that Antoni “broke the internet,” recommends fans are actually feeling this cut. All we can state is, we’re so appreciative that QE was restored for a 6th season and we intend to see more of this search the program and on our feeds!

Perezcious readers, what do U believe? Feeling it, or hand down this one? Let us understand (listed below) in the remarks area.