Queenstown, New Zealand’s star tourism attraction, struggles as visitors stay away post-Covid

Queenstown, New Zealand (CNN) — It’s a stunning fall morning in Queenstown, New Zealand . Trees with orange leaves border the calm Lake Wakatipu, and craggy mountains — the type made famous by Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” movies — tower in the distance.

It’s the perfect spot for a photograph. But for the time being, there are hardly any tourists about.

“It’s usually quiet for us in the winter,” says Betty Perkins, the master of Million Dollar Cruise, that has been running boat tours of Queenstown’s lake for 13 years. “But not this quiet.”

There are now no active coronavirus cases in New Zealand, a country of five million people. But borders remain closed, and there’s still no firm date for a much-anticipated trans-Tasman bubble , which will open up travel with neighboring Australia

That’s left Queenstown — usually certainly one of New Zealand’s most iconic tourist attractions — struggling.

According to Queenstown NZ, the organization in charge of marketing the location, about 55% of the town’s GDP comes from tourism, and government statistics show the Queenstown-Lakes district has one of the highest GDPs in the country.

But the coronavirus pandemic has changed that. Some cafes and souvenir shops around the lake are closed. Ski operators, who often start to open in early June, have delayed the beginning of their season. Key attractions like the Shotover Jet boat ride down canyons have shut their doors until July

The Nevis swing pod in New Zealand may just be probably the most extreme ride in the world, catapulting people not exactly 500 feet in mere seconds.

The personal toll

All with this means that thousands are already out of jobs.

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult estimates that around 7,000 folks are currently unemployed, with migrant workers creating around 1 / 2 of those. A recent report forecast Queenstown’s over all unemployment rate would rise from 1.1% in March in 2010, to 18.5% in March next year — double the forecasted national unemployment rate.

That’s taken the city from one of the richest in New Zealand to at least one of the poorest, says Boult.

“People are worried, really worried about their jobs, their abilities to provide for their families, their ability to pay their mortgages and their rent,” says the mayor, adding that some people who lost their jobs were close to retirement.

“At the end of the day, virtually every job in the district is dependent on some version of tourism.”

Perkins is amongst the lucky ones — she owns her very own business, and so they have few staff and little overhead, meaning they haven’t had to lay anyone off. Still, she estimates that her business’ income has dropped 70% compared with normal.

“We’ll just have to plod on, we’ll wait for Australia to come,” she says.

Air New Zealand has revealed its new prototype sleep pods. “Economy Skynest” will include six full-length lie-flat sleep pods in the Economy cabin.

It’s an identical situation for Dong Wang, who runs a small dumpling cart on the lakeside. He could be the sole income earner for his family, but his earnings have fallen from around 200 New Zealand dollars ($130) per day to just $50.

“There’s nothing I can do,” says Wang, who lives in China but has permanent residency in New Zealand. “Finding a job is so hard. So I just keep going.”

Others in Queenstown face yet another issue — they’re perhaps not citizens or permanent residents of New Zealand, so that they don’t be eligible for the unemployment benefit. Statistics show that 40% of Queenstown’s residents at the past Census were born overseas, although it isn’t clear just how many are permanent residents.

A worker in a Queenstown souvenir shop who arrived from China 6 months ago and who didn’t give her name for fear of reprisal says that she was about to be produced redundant. If she cannot find still another job, she may have to go back to China, she says.

The council is providing food vouchers, medical attention, help with utility payments and even warm clothing, Boult says — but that he believes that the issue of unemployed migrant workers is “a humanitarian crisis in the making.”

Attracting tourists

For now, with New Zealand’s borders shut to just about all foreigners, only people already in the country can visit Queenstown

In the past, New Zealanders have avoided Queenstown as it has so many international tourists. Now the town is wanting to lure them there — Boult even did a bungy jump to mark the easing of the country’s coronavirus restrictions in May.

Over a current holiday week-end, businesses reported seeing a boom as people from round the country descended on the town.

But, Boult says, companies “won’t survive” on domestic travelers alone. He’s hoping that the trans-Tasman bubble will undoubtedly be up and running by July for the ski season, where Australians make-up 30-40% of customers.

“This really is make or break,” that he says, adding that if there’s absolutely no trans-Tasman bubble by July, more companies will fail and more jobs will be lost.

Boult believes that Queenstown may possibly never go back to its pre-Covid tourism levels in terms of variety of arrivals, and is already taking a look at ways the city can diversify, including whether it can transfer to the education, film and medical tourism sectors.

Simon Milne, a professor of tourism at Auckland University of Technology, says that most predictions should really be taken with a grain of salt. But that he says that Queenstown — a place where so a lot of the economy is based on tourism — will undoubtedly be hit harder than a number of other parts of New Zealand.

For those still in a position to visit Queenstown, though, the existing situation isn’t all bad.

Canadians Anna Wilhelmus and Kristy Caldwell were in Queenstown on Friday visiting. They are situated in Christchurch where they are half-way through a year of studying abroad, but decided to fall to explore the area.

“It’s kind of nice to have it all to ourselves,” says Caldwell.