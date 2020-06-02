Queensland’s government APOLOGISES to grieving family of miner wrongly diagnosed with COVID-19

The grieving family of a person wrongly declared Australia’s youngest coronavirus sufferer has obtained an apology from the Queensland government – as his grieving fiancée paid an emotional tribute to him.

Nathan Turner, 30, was discovered useless on May 26 at his residence within the Queensland mining city of Blackwater, with state officers later claiming he had died from COVID-19.

After almost every week of concern and panic within the city, an extra take a look at revealed Mr Turner by no means had the virus.

On Tuesday, Queensland’s premier apologised to his grieving family, who mentioned they endured ’emotional, psychological and bodily trauma’.

Annastacia Palaszczuk admitted the government had acquired it flawed, and conceded the error had triggered the family ‘misery’.

Mr Turner’s fiancée Sharon Devon posted an image of the miner on-line with a message studying ‘Family is all the pieces’ as she broke her silence to pay tribute to her associate on Wednesday morning.

Nathan Turner (pictured, left) with his associate Simone Devon (proper), who found his physique final Tuesday after she returned from work

Mr Turner’s mates have created a Change.org petition calling on Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Dr Young apologise to his family

The miner hadn’t left the city since February, igniting fears that an contaminated nurse from 200km in Rockhampton could have handed on the virus throughout a highway journey.

But a number of assessments have since revealed he by no means had the virus, with officers admitting the family had been put via pointless struggling.

‘Of course we’re very sorry for the misery the family goes via in the mean time,’ Ms Palaszczuk mentioned.

‘I really need to say to the family that we’re extremely sorry that that has occurred.

‘To the family I do know that’s nonetheless grieving and I do not need them to be careworn anymore, I do know it’s a very robust time for them however we do know that the coroner made that discovering yesterday and we settle for that discovering.’

The state’s well being minister Stephen Miles mentioned Mr Turner had initially examined constructive for the virus, which sparked a testing spree within the small city.

Nathan Turner’s family are demanding an apology from the government after he was declared ‘Australia’s youngest COVID-19 sufferer’ just for an post-mortem to reveal he by no means had the virus

Nathan Turner’s grieving fiancée posted this (pictured) to social media on Wednesday, in honour of her associate

‘Our means to management this virus requires us to reply quickly to each single constructive take a look at,’ the deputy premier and well being minister informed reporters on Tuesday.

‘We have to deal with ever constructive take a look at as if it’s a constructive case.

‘However, I would love to personally apologise to his associate and his family for any misery that our actions in responding quickly has triggered them.

‘I do know it has been extremely distressing for them.’

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young mentioned false constructive assessments for coronavirus had been extraordinarily uncommon.

She mentioned the outcomes had been compromised by the truth that one pattern from Mr Turner was contaminated with extreme blood from the autopsy course of.

‘There are two potential solutions right here. One is that it was a false constructive. The different is that it was a real constructive,’ Dr Young mentioned.

‘And we can’t know which it was, however I’m assured concerning the actions that had been taken on that night time to defend the group of Blackwater.’

Panic was sparked throughout the central Queensland city, with testing centres popping up – after fears it will grew to become the subsequent coronavirus cluster.

Mr Turner’s family are demanding Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk additionally express regret to the Blackwater group for creating ‘chaos and panic’ within the small mining city

Mystery surrounded how Mr Turner apparently contracted the illness, with no different case ever being recorded within the space.

News of a celebration held at his home within the days earlier than his demise solely intensified the fears, however all examined locals have returned damaging outcomes.

His fiancée, Ms Devon, discovered her associate useless as she returned residence from work at a neighborhood bakery on March 26.

When he later examined constructive, in accordance to officers, it fueled a lockdown of the regional city – with paramedics, policeman and locals all pressured to quarantine.

Mr Turner’s mates created a Change.org petition calling on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and chief well being officer Young to apologise to his family and the group for creating ‘chaos and panic’.

Nathan Turner (pictured), who was thought to be Australia’s youngest COVID-19 sufferer, did not die from the virus

‘Your management created emotional, psychological and bodily trauma to the family members of Nathan’s family and mates and particularly to his fiancée Simone who endured a lot ache then anybody else,’ family buddy Nicole Muller wrote on the petition.

‘Nathan’s passing was used as software to create chaos and panic to a group, state and a rustic.

‘You ought to be ashamed of your self and in the event you had any human decency left then you’ll apologise for creating trauma to this family while you triggered panic to our group.

‘This is unacceptable behaviour from our leaders in energy who pressured a family to sit in silence and never to remark concerning the chaos they had been about to inflict on our state.’

The petition has already gathered 3,144 signatures.

Mr Turner (pictured) had a sequence of well being issues and had been off work since November after struggling seizures

Locals are seen queuing to get coronavirus assessments on Thursday in Blackwater (pictured) with officers baffled as to how a neighborhood man contracted the illness

Ms Devon, who works on the city’s bakery, broke the information that her fiancée by no means had coronavirus through her employer’s Facebook web page.

‘We have simply acquired phrase from our employees member Nathan’s associate that his post-mortem report has are available in and Nathan has been CLEARED as COVID 19 NEGATIVE,’ Ms Devon’s colleague Kelly Bunyoung posted on Facebook.

Queensland Health confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that additional assessments have returned damaging for COVID-19.

‘The coroner tonight suggested that additional assessments have returned damaging for COVID-19. He is but to decide the person’s trigger of demise,’ Dr Young mentioned on Monday.

Ms Devon’s mom Lorraine informed The Australian Queensland’s coroner had confirmed the outcomes of the publish mortem to the family.

Nathan Turner (pictured) labored as a miner, however had been off work since November, officers mentioned

Mr Turner’s physique was found in his Blackwater residence (pictured) on Tuesday after his fiancée returned from work at a neighborhood bakery

‘They have informed us that there was no hint of the virus in his system,’ she mentioned.

‘The post-mortem has not been accomplished, they usually cannot but say how he died.’

Mr Turner suffered from a sequence of well being issues and had been off work since November after struggling seizures.

Since his demise, Mr Turner’s family had maintained they did not consider COVID-19 triggered his demise, as he additionally suffered from epilepsy and bronchial asthma, and frequently caught the flu.

Ms Devon examined damaging to the virus thrice and greater than 500 Blackwater residents additionally returned damaging outcomes.

On Tuesday, Queensland’s deputy premier Stephen Miles (pictured) made a private apology to Mr Turner’s family