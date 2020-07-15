Queenslanders demand Premier closes the border to NSW again as coronavirus cases spike

Queenslanders are begging the premier to close the borders to anybody from New South Wales as coronavirus cases in the state begin to spike.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Tuesday anybody from Campbelltown or Liverpool council areas would be forbidden from entering the Sunshine State, but locals fear that won’t be enough to keep the virus south of the border.

Gold Coast District Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler confessed on Wednesday they’re operating on an honesty system when deciding whether to let people in.

Footage taken at Sydney airport on Tuesday afternoon revealed people are still slipping into Queensland from the restricted areas.

A father and his son from Austral, near Liverpool, who live just down the road from the Crossroads Hotel which has been linked to 34 COVID-19 cases in New South Wales, walked straight into Queensland off a flight from Sydney on Tuesday.

Cars queued for hours to enter Queensland when the borders finally reopened after months of being shut

Sam and his son Xavier were heading to the Whitsunday region when they were informed they no longer had authorisation to enter Queensland due to their proximity to the COVID-19 outbreak.

‘We’ll see what happens when we get there,’ Sam told 9News.

They were briefly stopped when boarding the plane, before officials let them continue on their way.

It is not clear whether they were turned away at the Queensland border.

Superintendent Wheeler was at the border on Wednesday, where he warned hours long delays awaited Sydneysiders who were attempting to make their way into Queensland.

‘The delays are very unfortunate but they are unavoidable at the moment,’ he said, before adding things should settle in the coming days.

He said the new regulations forbidding people from Campbelltown and Liverpool government areas – which included about 77 suburbs – had not yet had the time to filter down to everybody yet.

A road block is seen at Miles Street in Coolangatta on the Gold Coast when the border between Queensland and New South Wales was still closed

A police officer directs a car for further inspection at a check point on the Queensland-New South Wales border

‘The public will catch up with the declaration system and we will see things improve, provided there haven’t been more hotspots declared,’ he said.

From midday on Tuesday, when the new rules were introduced, five people were turned away at Gold Coast airport and more than 30 were refused entry at road checkpoints, he revealed.

But he admitted there was a potential for people from these regions to sneak through.

Particularly when driving into Queensland, Supt Wheeler said it was simply impossible to check everybody.

In excess of 10,000 cars are crossing the border each day, and authorities were doing their best to speak with people they suspected had come from restricted areas.

In response to the admission that the border isn’t 100 per cent secure, Queenslanders have demanded the state simply put an end to travel for the time being

Sam and his son Xavier were heading to the Whitsunday region when they were informed they no longer had authorisation to enter Queensland due to their proximity to the COVID-19 outbreak

‘People who go online and fill out a declaration, that has significant penalties,’ he said. ‘If you lie and you’re caught out… that’s a $4,000 on the spot fine… Legislation has been lodged to see people receive jail time’.

‘The whole declaration system is based on an honesty approach, but there are heavy penalties if you make those declarations falsely.’

Supt Wheeler said if officers have any suspicions about a person’s application, they ‘certainly’ ask for further information, and occasionally proof of where the person has been in the last 14 days.

In response to the admission that the border isn’t 100 per cent secure, Queenslanders have demanded the state simply put an end to travel for the time being.

‘This is a recipe for disaster,’ one woman wrote on Ms Palaszczuk’s announcement of the new restrictions on Twitter.

‘The entire border should be closed. People travel, people lie. Please don’t undo our hard work.’

Queenslanders are begging the Premier to close the borders to anybody from New South Wales as coronavirus cases in the state begin to spike

Another man added: ‘One. That is how many infected people need to be missed to start the outbreak in Queensland again.

‘Can you guarantee not one person will be missed? Because if not you need to close the borders now.’

Most people seemed most concerned about the faith the Queensland government was putting in Australians to tell the truth about their whereabouts in the last 14 days.

‘If people want to come through all they need to do is lie,’ one person pointed out. ‘Honesty is a rare quality these days. I don’t believe you can rely on people being honest.

‘If you just lock down parts of western Sydney, you’ll get the same case load NSW got from Victoria when just those ten postcodes were locked down.’

Some of the suburbs which are banned from Queensland are so close to other suburbs not on the list that residents say it won’t make much of a difference.

Police stop motorists crossing the Qld-NSW border to check to for permits

One woman explained while she is in a suburb considered a ‘hotspot’, the family who live directly across the road from her are considered safe to travel.

Likewise, her nearest grocery store is technically in an area outside of the ‘COVID bubble’, meaning any infection could have easily spread beyond the confines of her neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, Queensland recorded zero new cases of COVID-19. There are just four active cases in the entire state.

That is a significant contrast to Victoria, where another 238 cases were identified on Wednesday.

New South Wales diagnosed another 13 cases – including 10 linked to the Crossroads Hotel cluster.

Pictured: The Sydney venues feared to be at the centre of COVID-19 outbreaks

Gold Coast District Officer Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler speaks to the media to discuss the ‘honesty system’ on letting people into Queensland