Queenslanders claim Victorians in caravans are SNEAKING over the border

Beady-eyed Queenslanders have claimed to have seen banned Victorians sneaking into the state, because it lastly opens up following 106 days of border closures.

Traffic was already backing up on Friday morning forward of the eagerly awaited border opening at noon.

Up to 250,000 Australians looking for some winter solar are anticipated to enter the state over the coming weeks.

But resulting from the dire scenario in Melbourne, with coronavirus an infection charges spiking, Victorians is not going to be allowed in.

Concerned locals have reported seeing automobiles with Victorian licence plates in the state, elevating issues some could have already snuck in.

Heavy site visitors is seen on the Gold Coast Highway hours earlier than the Queensland border reopens at noon on Friday (pictured). All these autos have been going to an official checkpoint

Locals close to Bundaberg in Queensland posted on-line (pictured) claiming that Victorians had snuck over the border ‘on again roads’

One lady in Bundaberg posted on Facebook saying: ‘Victorian caravaners fairly happy with themselves about getting over the QLD border on again roads

‘Now staying in the little coastal city of Woodgate. Hope they are caught out and fined.

‘Be very conscious Woodgate locals. I hope police give them a go to’.

But police have rubbished the claims, saying the quantity plates are possible of individuals already travelling in Queensland earlier than the border shut, or locals utilizing rental automobiles.

‘Just as a result of somebody sees a car with a Victorian registration plate travelling down the freeway does not imply to say that they shouldn’t be in the state,’ Childers police sergeant Geoff Fay informed the ABC.

A bus driver is spoken to by police at the Coolangatta checkpoint on Friday (pictured) forward of the border reopening at noon

Annastacia Palaszczuk (pictured, on Friday) has warned southerners they ‘may very well be sitting in site visitors for hours’ as authorities perform coronavirus screenings on Queensland’s borders

‘We performed patrols of the Woodgate Caravan Park. We spoke to the administration, and we have been capable of confirm that every one of the autos in that park with Victorian plates have been lawfully in Queensland.

‘Some have been rent autos which had been employed out of Brisbane by Queensland residents … different individuals had been in Queensland for 2 and three months earlier than COVID-19 had began.’

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk despatched out a stark alert on Friday to keen travellers trying to descend on the Sunshine State, warning of giant site visitors jams.

A motorist in is pictured being questioned at a police checkpoint on the Queensland-New South Wales border on Friday (pictured)

The Queensland premier made it clear that when the state’s borders reopen at noon on Friday, southerners ‘may very well be sitting in site visitors for hours’ as police, army and medical authorities perform coronavirus screenings.

The border has been shut since March 26, with solely important employees allowed to maneuver into the state.

‘Patience will certainly be a advantage at present,’ Ms Palaszczuk informed the ABC’s Breakfast program simply hours earlier than the July 10 reopening.

‘We know there shall be prolonged delays.

‘I’ve been saying all week to everyone, please plan your journey. Don’t be dashing throughout the border at present as a result of you’ll be sitting in site visitors for hours.

‘If you’ll be able to delay your journey, delay it.’

Although seven of Australia’s eight states and territories will have the ability to plan their subsequent getaway in Queensland, Victoria is not going to be receiving an invite.

Victoria was brutally reduce out of a viral map of Australia as Melbourne begins its second coronavirus lockdown (pictured)

To enter Queensland all travellers by air, sea or highway might want to have their on-line border declaration checked by police (pictured on Friday forward of the border opening)

In the previous seven days, there have been near 800 confirmed instances of the lethal virus primarily centred in Melbourne’s northwest.

‘All the different state’s and territories haven’t seen large-scale group transmission so which means individuals are free to come back right here, but when they present any signs they should undergo a compulsory check as a result of we need to preserve the nice state of Queensland COVID-free,’ Ms Palaszczuk.

‘We know Victoria goes by a tough time and my coronary heart goes out to everybody in Victoria.’

To enter Queensland all travellers by air, sea or highway might want to have their on-line border declaration checked by police.

One of the questions on the software asks when you have entered the state of Victoria in the previous 14 days.

Drivers are seen queuing at the border forward of Queensland reopening on Friday (pictured)

If you choose sure, you’ll not be allowed entry.

The solely exceptions are for residents, a college students or somebody fleeing hurt.

But anybody caught giving false info on the type may very well be hit with a hefty tremendous between of $4,004 for people and $13,345 for corporations.

‘Don’t assume that you are going to have the ability to get by right here in case you are going to be mendacity or declaring a false declaration you’ll be fined,’ the premier mentioned.

Queensland authorities have additionally warned in opposition to heavy car drivers making an attempt to smuggle southerners hidden in vans.

Drivers are seen at the Queensland border on Friday (pictured) forward of it being opened at noon

‘Previously we have seen different heavy freight (and) that sort of factor get waved by,’ Queensland’s state catastrophe co-ordinator, Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski informed reporters.

‘They will nonetheless have the ability to try this however we shall be randomly intercepting them to be sure that there are…not individuals getting by there that should not.

‘We’ve already had individuals try to check the system all the method by, so we’re simply going to make it actually sure that individuals aren’t doing that.’

Queensland have recorded solely two confirmed coronavirus instances in the previous three weeks. It recorded no new instances on Friday.