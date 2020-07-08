Queensland struggling to fight off fire ants that threaten to shut down tourist attractions

An unrelenting swam of fire ants are spreading across Queensland and towards a favorite tourist town that could soon be closed, experts have warned.

Fire ants have now been spreading across south-east Queensland since they were found in 2001 and are now threatening the Gold Coast tourist attraction of Burleigh Hill.

Gold Coast city council’s director of lifestyle and community Alison Ewens said she feared the area could face extended closure as efforts to kill off the pest were a failure.

Bureaucrats from the Gold Coast City council said they fear fire ants will continue to spread across Queensland to the popular tourist area of Burleigh Hill

Ms Ewens said the ants had increased their spread from 17 suburbs in 2016 to 41 and would spread south to Burleigh Hill by 2024, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

‘There is concern the degree of fire ant infestation in southeast Queensland is beyond the capacity of the National Fire Ant program to prevent further spread,’ she said in a memo the councillors.

Ms Ewens said the program had failed to keep up with the spread to local sports fields which had seen the areas closed before the invasive pest could be handled.

She said even if the treatment was applied it seemed unable to stop the ants from re-infesting the same place again.

What are fire ants? Fire Ants are native to North America and were first within Australia in 2001. They have become aggressive in nature, destroy crops and spread rapidly into other territory. Their sting can cause insufferable pain and sometimes be fatal. There are 85 known cases of people dying from an attack in the U.S. Fire ants cost the US industry and agriculture $7 billion each year. Most fire ant colonies contain 200,000 to 400,000 workers but some can stretch to the millions.

Councillor Hermann Vorster said hawaii government’s efforts to get a handle on the spread had failed and it was resulting in extensive damage to Gold Coast suburbs.

‘These ants are small but they present the largest threat to our local ecology and life-style,’ that he said.

‘This is just a risk to wildlife, to lifestyle plus they are potential fatal. These ants do not respect borders or property plus they are on track to make landfall on Burleigh Hill within four years.’

The Queensland government’s fire ant program wont even begin treatment on the Gold Coast until 2023.

Fire ants are highly aggressive in nature and quickly digest or attack anything that disturb its rapidly expanding nest.

The stings leave individuals with painful marks on their human anatomy and have even killed 85 people in the U.S.

Fire ants are highly adaptable and will spread either by their very own movement or through people moving soil into new locations.

In the U.S. fire ants are rampant through the nation costing the and agriculture sectors $7 billion annually.

The federal and state government dedicated over $400 million in 2017 to eliminating fire ants by 2027.

A spokesperson from the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries said its 10-year plan to kill off the ants by 2027 was on the right track to become successful.

‘Three years in to our intensive eradication treatment in the area and all signs are pointing to success. Residents are telling us “there used to be fire ants, now there are none”,’ they said.

‘The treatment season, commencing in September, will feature containment strategies to stop fire ants moving south.

‘The fight against fire ants takes a whole-of-community response.’