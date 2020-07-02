Queensland Salmonella outbreak prompts health authorities to issue warning about chicken 

An urgent health warning has been issued after an outbreak of Salmonella transmitted from backyard chickens.

Queensland Health said 17 cases of the condition have been detected in their state since June 26 – 13 of whom are children underneath the age of 11.

The bacterial disease affects the human intestines and may lead to stomach cramping, fever and diarrhoea within six hours.

The state’s health authority said chicks ‘purchased in the two-week period prior to their illness’ were accountable for the outbreak.

More to come