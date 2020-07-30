Queensland records three new coronavirus cases after two teenagers snuck in from Melbourne

Queensland tape-recorded three new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after authorities revealed issue that two ladies who lied their method into the state might have stimulated a mass break out.

Two of the new cases are a couple who went back to the Sunshine State from Sydney and had actually dined at the coronavirus- stricken Apollo dining establishment.

They self separated upon getting inQueensland The 3rd case was a male in his 20 s who returned from the UnitedStates

‘That is the very best situation we might have expected,’ state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk stated throughout an interview on Thursday early morning.

The three new cases are unassociated to Olivia Winnie Muranga and Diana Lasu, the two 19- year-old ladies who supposedly provided incorrect statements on their border passes to go into Queensland after taking a trip to Victoria.

The females – along with a 3rd who has actually not yet been determined – supposedly participated in a prohibited celebration in Victoria.

More to come.