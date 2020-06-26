Queensland neighbour dispute explodes as nurse punches 70-year-old man

A dispute between neighbours over a jetty on a tiny Queensland holiday island has turned violent after a nurse punched an elderly man.

Veronica Maria Vella, 55, was described by the magistrate as ‘at the finish of her tether’ when she pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm on Thursday.

The Cleveland Magistrate’s Court heard Vella confronted her 70-year-old neighbour ‘with her two German Shepherds either side’ early one Thursday in September last year, The Courier Mail reports.

The elderly man had ventured onto a boat ramp and jetty on Ms Vella’s property on Russell Island after consulting with a lawyer and believing it was public land, the court heard.

The two houses and the jetty which was the centre of the smouldering dispute on Queensland’s Russell Island

The man pleaded with Vella to create her dogs under control before one of the animals bit him on the knee.

He was then struck by the nurse, causing his glasses to shatter and a cut on his forehead, after which that he told her she had ‘gone too far’ and was ‘in deep sh*t’.

The feud between your neighbours had grown increasingly bitter over three years, in accordance with Vella’s solicitor.

‘There has been a history of the complainant trespassing on my client’s property and onto their boat ramp and jetty,’ the solicitor said.

‘It has caused much stress and anguish that has lead to depression for which she’s now taking medication.’

Vella had also been stood down from her nursing job and had consulted a solicitor about ownership of the jetty which she said was sold to her as element of her property.

The magistrate acknowleged the actions of Vella who has no criminal record, were out of character and she had been through the indignity of being arrested.

She also issued some stern words for both parties saying they need to have known better.

‘For god sake, this country was built on mateship, on neighbourly look after one another,’ Magistrate Vasta said.

She ordered a $500, 12 month good behaviour bond and that Vella pay $400 in compensation for the man’s glasses and injury.

Vella did not have a conviction recorded.