Queensland driver crashes $2.3million Ferrari F40 on the Gold Coast

The driver of a red $2.3million Ferrari F40 faces an expensive mechanics bill after ploughing the pricey car into a row of trees after driving into a ditch.

The driver lost control of the rare sports car in Nerang, on Queensland’s Gold Coast, on Friday at 11.35am.

Pictures from the scene show the car crashed into a ditch beside a street sign.

The front of the car separated from the rest of the vehicle and the bumper bar was completely knocked off.

The car’s mirrors were also smashed and the number plate was askew.

It hit the trees so violently that a street light had completely collapsed on top of it.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia there were two people in the car at the time but neither were injured.

A Gold Coast Police spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au the vehicle was ‘pretty stuffed’.

It’s not known if the car is an original or replica but a similar version of the car was listed for sale at $2.3million.

Several social media users pointed out the vehicle had dealership plates on it.

‘Crikey… if it’s a real, this is an expensive mistake,’ the spokesperson said.

The driver was given a ticket for losing control of the vehicle.