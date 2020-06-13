Queen’s official birthday celebrated with Royal Salute at Windsor Castle

The Queen’s official birthday has been marked with a short but poignant ceremonial tribute from the military – executed with precision despite social distancing.

Soldiers from the Welsh Guards, who a couple weeks ago were manning Covid-19 test centres, staged the initial event in the grounds of Windsor Castle, as the head of state made her first official public appearance since the lockdown was imposed.

The traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony, which normally features hundreds of servicemen and women and a large number of spectators, was ruled out due to the threat of coronavirus.

But the Household Division – made up of the British’s Army’s most prestigious regiments – has a close affinity with the Queen and was keen to mark the milestone with a ceremony dubbed mini-Trooping.

Lance Corporal Chusa Siwale, 29, originally from Zambia, had a central role in the ceremony which was produced by Garrison Sergeant Major Warrant Officer Class 1 Andrew Stokes.