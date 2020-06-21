Queens DA Says No Charges for Man Put in Chokehold by NYPD Cop



6/21/20 @NYScanner / Twitter

Less than per week after New York City stated no extra chokeholds to cops, an NYPD officer used one whereas making an arrest … to the purpose the individual he is subduing loses consciousness.

A handful of NYPD officers had been filmed Sunday close to Rockaway Beach making an attempt to detain and arrest a black man — with one of many cops wrapping his complete arm across the man’s neck and placing his physique weight on him from the bottom, whereas the others put cuffs on.

You hear bystanders — who’re filming the entire thing — begin to scream out in a panic, telling the officer to cease choking him, which ultimately will get him to launch.

At that time, it seems the person being arrested has gone limp and is unresponsive — a few of the people standing round say “he’s out.” He had certainly handed out and was led away by police moments later.

It’s unclear if and when he regained consciousness — his present situation can be unknown. We additionally do not know why he was being arrested, and the NYPD is not saying.

The NYPD did say, “We are aware of the video and there is an active investigation underway by the Internal Affairs Bureau. This matter is taken extremely seriously and we expect to have an update this evening as the investigation unfolds.”

Bear in thoughts … the City JUST made it unlawful for cops to do that, until their lives are in instant hazard. They even named the regulation after Eric Garner.

Again, and once more … what’s so outstanding about these encounters is that cops know they’re being videotaped but it surely does not appear to discourage a lot.