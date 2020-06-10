Queen’s Brian May voted greatest rock guitarist of all time – Panorama

Queen’s Brian May has been topped the greatest rock guitarist of all time by the readers of Total Guitar, iHeartRADIO stories.

“I’m absolutely speechless. I’m blown away,” the 72-year-outdated musician stated. “I’ve to say it’s utterly sudden.

“Obviously I’m deeply touched that people feel that way about me. I’m not under any illusions that, technically, I’m even on the tree of great guitarists. I guess this tells me that what I’ve done has affected people, and that means a great deal to me.”

May edged out the late Jimi Hendrix to take the highest spot. “Jimi is, of course, my No. 1. And I’ve all the time stated that. To me, he’s nonetheless one thing superhuman. It’s like he actually did come from an alien planet, and I’ll by no means know fairly how he did what he did.

“I never stop learning from Jimi.”

Total Guitar gave readers an inventory of 170 guitarists in a number of classes: basic rock, blues, heavy steel, shred, indie/different and “best right now.” In addition to May and Hendrix, the highest vote earners within the rock class included Eddie Van Halen, Jimmy Page and Eddie Van Halen.