Queen’s birthday marked with socially distanced event at Windsor Castle | UK news

The Queen’s official birthday has been marked with a brief ceremonial tribute by the military under social distancing measures.

Soldiers from the Welsh Guards, who a couple weeks ago were staffing coronavirus test centres, staged the initial event in the grounds of Windsor Castle, as the head of state made her first official public appearance since lockdown was imposed.

The traditional trooping the colour ceremony, which normally features a huge selection of servicemen and women and thousands of spectators, was eliminated because of the risk of coronavirus.

But the Household Division – composed of the British’s Army’s most prestigious regiments – includes a close affinity with the Queen and was keen to mark the milestone with a ceremony referred to as mini-trooping.

L/Cpl Chusa Siwale, 29, originally from Zambia, had a central role in the ceremony which was developed by WOI (GSM) Andrew Stokes.

The guardsman, whose regiment is part of the Household Division, said it was a “huge privilege” to be given the main element role of performing the drummer’s call during a difficult time for the country.

“Only four weeks ago I was involved with testing key workers for Covid-19 as part of the Welsh Guards’ contribution to the battle against the virus; now I am on parade performing in front of Her Majesty,” that he said. “This is a very proud day for me.”

The Queen makes her solution to the dais for the beginning of the ceremony. Photograph: Joanne Davidson/PA



An event similar to this marking the sovereign’s birthday has not been staged at Windsor since 1895, when a ceremony was held in honour of Queen Victoria.

Normally soldiers stand shoulder-to-shoulder all through drills or when formed up on the parade ground, allowing them to maintain “dressing” – staying in line with each other.

But under Covid-19 guidelines, they stood 2.2 metres apart, measured by three turns of the GSM’s pace stick.