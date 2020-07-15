The Queen will knight Colonel Tom Moore on Friday with her father’s sword at Windsor Castle after the 100-year-old veteran raised more than £32million for the NHS.

The fundraising hero will travel to the Berkshire royal residence with members of his family for the rare investiture with the monarch.

Colonel Sir Tom won the hearts of the nation after originally setting out to raise £1,000 for health service charities by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

Colonel Tom Moore, pictured above, will travel to the Berkshire royal residence with members of his family for the rare investiture with the monarch on Friday

Royal investitures were put on hold during the pandemic and those scheduled to take place at Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in June and July were postponed.

But the 94-year-old Queen, who has been staying at Windsor since before lockdown for her safety, will carry out the official engagement in person – rare for the monarch during the pandemic – to honour Captain Sir Tom.

The monarch will use the sword that belonged to her father, George VI, and will present Colonel Tom with the insignia of Knight Bachelor.

The ceremony will take place entirely within the confines of Windsor Castle, with no viewing positions for the public.

Such is the popularity of Colonel Sir Tom that members of the public are being asked not to attend Windsor town centre or gather in the hope of seeing any of the ceremony, which will not be visible from any external viewpoint.