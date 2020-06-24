Queen to appear on the face of UK postage stamps in honor of the band’s 50th anniversary – Armenian News

Queen will appear on the face of UK postage stamps in July in honour of their 50th anniversary, thanks to the Royal Mail. They will be the third rockband to achieve this, joining the Beatles in 2007 and Pink Floyd in 2016, NME reports.

The stamps will undoubtedly be issued as a set of 13, featuring eight album covers, four live group shots and a classic group photo. The entire collection will be available to purchase on July 9.

The album covers include 1974’s ‘Queen II’ and ‘Sheer Heart Attack’, 1975’s ‘A Night at the Opera’, 1977’s ‘News of the World’, 1980’s ‘The Game’, 1981’s ‘Greatest Hits’, 1984’s ‘The Works’ and 1991’s ‘Innuendo’.

“It’s hard to put into words what I feel when looking at these beautiful stamps,” Queen guitarist Brian May said in a press release.

“Since we four precocious boys started out on our quest 50 years back, our lives have been devoted to making our impossible dream be realized. Sometimes it’s strange to wake up and realise the position in which we’re now held – we now have become a national institution!

“Nothing brings this home more than this incredible tribute from Royal Mail. It’s particularly poignant to look at this collection of images now – now that we are all in a world dominated by a coronavirus, in which none of this could have happened.”