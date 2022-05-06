Queen Latifah is well known for her subtle fashion quotient. She has a reputation for being well dressed for every occasion and award ceremony. Her recent appearance too was not an exception. She made an appearance at the Variety’s Power of Women show. The show was conducted in New York and had a lot of attendees.

The ceremony aimed to honor the successful and empowered women who have excelled in their respective fields. Latifah dressed up in the most elegant way possible. She looked stunning in a gown that was black in color. The gown was an off-shoulder piece that exhibited a silhouette. The flounce pattern of the gown along with a long hem elevated the look of Latifah significantly.

Latifah paired her gown most appropriately with a black clutch. The clutch had a sparkling design along with a noticeable buckle of crystal at the center. Queen Latifah finished off her look by wearing a diamond necklace along with a pair of dazzling diamond earrings. The elegance of the actress beamed at the ceremony. The actress was also honored with an award for her accomplishments in her career. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Queen Latifah Praised For Her Outfit

Queen Latifah has been praised significantly for her look at the recently concluded ceremony of Variety.

Fans termed her look as elegant and appreciated her for her dressing sense. Due to the length of the gown, the shoes of the actress could not be seen.

However, it was speculated that Queen Latifah might be donning heeled sandals, mules, or pumps.

The actress looked happy as she posed with her fellow co-stars.