Queen Latifah on Playing Trailblazers Like Hattie McDaniel While Mentoring the Next Generation of Filmmakers

Queen Latifah has long been the trailblazer for ladies in the industry, shifting from artist to professional to maker to businessperson, while focusing the value of possessing a seat in the stand when it comes to business.

And ready latest opportunity, the Queen Collective — a mentorship initiative built to give modern women company directors a program (and the financial resources) to get their particular projects produced — the multi-hyphenate celebrity is focused on providing younger filmmakers the meaningful solution to move up inside Hollywood and alter the characteristics of the industry all together.

“We’re talking about layers and layers and layers of systemic racism and classism that’s sort of like worked its way into every fabric of our society,” Latifah told Variety over the phone Thursday. “It’s not something that’s going to get dismantled overnight, but each person who has an opportunity to be their own boss and tell their story their way, gives you an opportunity to just see something through a different lens.”

It’s a powerful placement that Latifah knows properly, after co-founding her manufacturing company Flavor Unit Entertainment in 1995 and exec producing motion pictures since 2003.

“When you look at the stats of what happens behind the camera, how these women hire is also indicative of how we can solve the problem,” Latifah extra. “Because they hire much more diversely, which gives opportunity and experience to various people of diverse backgrounds, so it continues to build the pool of people with experience that directors and producers will want to go to as they continue to work in our business.”

In another similar, the Grammy-winner and Oscar-nominee embodied an additional trailblazer recording, playing Hattie McDaniel (the first Black person to be able to win a great Oscar, on her behalf performance inside “Gone with the Wind” inside 1939) inside the Netflix limited collection “Hollywood,” which usually imagined the more-inclusive perspective for Tinseltown’s Golden Era. McDaniel’s brand has been in the statements this week since HBO Max decided to in the short term pull “Gone with the Wind” from its collection, a proceed that Latifah agrees will be the proper call. “We’re gonna have a lot of places where people have hiccups,” she described. “It’s not just about the knee jerk reaction and get rid of you. No, it’s about ‘Okay great, let’s fix this and hopefully make it move forward.”

“Her story is an important story and unfortunately her story is not a unique story. There are so many actors of color that were treated so disrespectfully in her time and faced so many challenges,” Latifah described. “Hattie McDaniel was gifted, but she was relegated to certain types of roles and when you have to decide between putting food on a table or playing a certain role, it is very difficult to make those decisions. And that’s the position a lot of Black actors were put in at that time … and that’s still been happening. It’s been happening up through the ‘80s and ‘90s for sure —you know, play a rapist in this role, play the mugger in this role, play the murderer in this role, or nothing at all.”

“It could happen again if we don’t say vigilant and make sure that our stories are told properly,” Latifah added. “Look at me, I am the example of breaking down walls. If you would ask any agent back at my agency back in the day — which literally my partner/manager Shakim [Compare] did — ‘Do you think Latifah can be an A-list actor?’ They said ‘No.’ And it was strictly based upon the fact that I’m Black, that I’m not skinny, that I’m not white, I’m not thin, I don’t have blue eyes. So, everything from that moment on was like, ‘Okay, we have to create this ourselves if it’s going to happen.’ And that’s what we did.”

Latifah described that every imaginative move she’s made feeling was about allying with forward-thinking partners that understand that there exists a demand for tales by regarding people who, such as her, aren’t the “antiquated vision of what a Hollywood actress is supposed to look like.”

One this kind of alliance had been Latifah’s “Queen Collection” make-up range with Procter & Gamble’s CoverGirl, which usually ultimately generated the Queen Collective relationship between P&G, Latifah and Tribeca Enterprises. To celebrate the launch of the 2nd year of the plan, Paula Weinstein, Chief Content Officer of Tribeca Enterprises, and Marc Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer of Procter & Gamble, joined Latifah for an online discussion to clarify how hard it is to pick just a couple of films to create out of the swimming pool of 50-60 applicants.