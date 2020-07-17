Queen knights Captain Sir Tom Moore at Windsor Castle

National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has today been knighted by the Queen in an unprecedented personal ceremony in recognition of his £33 million fundraising effort for the NHS.

The Second World War veteran’s extraordinary year was capped as Her Majesty dubbed him a knight with her father, George VI’s sword.

Staged in the imposing setting of Windsor Castle’s quadrangle, the ceremony saw the 100-year-old former Army officer joined by his family.

The Queen has been shielding at her Berkshire home for much of the lockdown with the Duke of Edinburgh, and the event was her first face-to-face royal engagement with a member of the public since March.

Her Majesty left her granddaughter Prince Beatrice’s wedding to stage the rare outdoor investiture, with her arrival announced by the sound of bagpipes played by the Queen’s Piper, Pipe Major Richard Grisdale, of The Royal Regiment of Scotland.

Just hours earlier the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and other close family attended the unannounced wedding of their granddaughter Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a nearby chapel.

The Queen hosted the informal ceremony and spent around five minutes chatting to Sir Tom and his family, praising the veteran as she said: ‘Thank you so much, an amazing amount of money you raised.’

Before the ceremony, Sir Tom had joked as he left his Bedfordshire home: ‘If I kneel down I’ll never get up again.’

Her Majesty beamed as she bestowed the honour upon the 100-year-old veteran

The Queen, 94, chatted animatedly with Sir Tom and his family at the unprecedented personal ceremony held at Windsor Castle

Sir Tom was joined by his family for the ceremony, which comes after he was dubbed the nation’s hero for his fundraising efforts

Colonel Tom received the Knighthood as he was joined by his grandson Benji, daughter Hannah and granddaughter Georgia

Captain Sir Tom Moore was knighted by the Queen in recognition of his outstanding achievement raising almost £33 million for the NHS

Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Segrave welcomed Sir Tom into the quadrangle while they waited for the Monarch

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran earned himself a knighthood after raising £33 million for health service charities

Captain Moore is pictured front centre during his days in the Army. He joined the Armed Forces in 1940 when he was aged 20

Zimmer of hope for the world: How WWII hero become a beacon of light in the planet’s darkest days Captain Tom’s story has been a rare piece of good news in a world full of fear at the coronavirus pandemic which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives globally. People from 53 different countries donated millions to Captain Tom Moore’s fundraiser for the NHS – with the total continuing to rise even after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden. The Second World War veteran completed his target of laps at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, on April 16 – a fornight before his 100th birthday on April 30. Captain Moore’s story was picked up by newspapers and TV networks around the world, from The Times of Israel to The Phuket News in Thailand. Captain Moore raised more than £31million on his JustGiving page, despite having an initial target of £1,000 when he began fundraising. The fundraising campaign was launched on April 9, and soon hit its initial target within the first 24 hours.

The monarch was joined in the quadrangle by the Master of the Household, retired Vice Admiral Tony Johnstone-Burt, who carried the insignia of Knight Bachelor, while one of the Queen’s Pages was entrusted with King George VI’s sword.

Waiting was Sir Tom and his family – daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, son-in-law Colin Ingram, grandson Benjie and granddaughter Georgia.

As the head of state chatted she was overheard telling the former Army captain who celebrated becoming a centenarian a few months ago: ‘One hundred is a great age.’

The talk turned to national events and the coronavirus and the Queen, who has been sheltering at Windsor with Philip asked: ‘Have you been shut up – been isolating?’

The family of the fundraising hero described the Queen’s decision to give him his knighthood in a unique private ceremony as ‘the icing on the cake’ of his achievements.

The 100-year-old Second World War veteran earned himself a knighthood after raising £33 million for health service charities.

Sir Tom won the hearts of the nation and the donations came flooding in after he set out on his challenge to walk 100 lengths of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday earlier this year.

While other investitures due to be held at Buckingham Palace in London and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in June and July were postponed, a special exception was made for Sir Tom.

The Prime Minister previously called Sir Tom a ‘point of light in our lives’ as he thanked him for pulling the nation together through the coronavirus pandemic.

A post on Captain Sir Tom Moore’s official Twitter account this morning shared a picture of him wearing his campaign medals ahead of the ceremony.

It read: ‘Good Morning! Ready and raring to go for what is a very special day. Thank you for all the well wishes, as ever, overwhelmed by your support. #todaywillbeagoodday’

Speaking to reporters as he left his home, he said: ‘It isn’t everybody that gets the chance to see the Queen, is it? It’s going to be absolutely marvellous for me.’

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said the investiture was the ‘icing on the cake’ of her father’s amazing year.

Almost time: The 100-year-old veteran waited in the quadrangle to receive his knighthood

The Queen took the time to chat to Sir Tom and his proud family in the picturesque castle grounds

Her Majesty was looking resplendent in green for the outdoor ceremony in the sunshine

With her father’s sword in her hand, the Queen lightly touched him first on his right shoulder then his left with the blade – dubbing him a knight

A post on Captain Sir Tom Moore’s official Twitter account this morning shared a picture of him wearing his campaign medals ahead of the ceremony

Speaking to BBC Breakfast ahead of the ceremony, she said: ‘We will take a leisurely pace down to Windsor – no rushing today and no falling, no tripping, and we have a fairly regimented day ahead of us.’

She added: ‘Protocol is being written as we speak and we will simply be doing as we are told.’

Sir Tom’s grandson Benjie said: ‘I just want to say thank you to absolutely everybody who has supported us.

‘We would not be in this situation without everyone on the other side of the camera, so, from our family, thank you for putting us in this situation.’

His granddaughter Georgia added: ‘We are so proud of him and I’m so excited for this day.’

Ahead of the ceremony, Sir Tom said on his official Twitter account: ‘It is going to be the most special of days for me.’

Buckingham Palace believes it is the first time the ‘unique’ format of his ceremony will have taken place, amid the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic and Downing Street’s announcement of Sir Tom’s individual knighthood.

Royal commentator Dickie Arbiter described the Queen’s decision to give Sir Tom his knighthood in an individual ceremony as ‘very significant’.

He added: ‘The Queen has always said she ‘needs to be seen to be believed’ so today she will be seen – the last time we actually saw her physically was in June in the alternative Trooping the Colour at Windsor Castle.

‘To actually see the Queen in person – this is a step in the right direction, a step hopefully back to new normality, but it will be a very slow step.’

The Queen used the sword that belonged to her father, King George VI, and will present Sir Tom with the insignia of Knight Bachelor.

Buckingham Palace said the investiture followed strict social distancing rules.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore said the investiture was the ‘icing on the cake’ of her father’s amazing year