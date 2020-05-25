Queen Guitarist Brian May Suffered Near-Fatal Heart Attack



Queen’s guitarist, Brian May, acquired a double shot of “Another One Bites the Dust” … first with an agonizing crushed nerve, adopted by a coronary heart assault.

Luckily, Brian lived to inform the story himself, however he says for week he was in absolute “agony” — and that was earlier than his coronary heart practically stopped pumping.

The rock icon says he thought he tore a muscle whereas gardening — not very rock ‘n’ roll, we all know, however he is 72. Brian says he tried to deal with himself with ice for per week, however when he lastly acquired an MRI it revealed he had a compressed sciatic nerve.

While struggling to get well from that he acquired the double whammy — coronary heart assault!!! Brian says he was at dwelling when he felt the tightness in his chest and acquired his physician to drive him to a hospital.

Brian calls it a “small” coronary heart assault, however take into account this … docs needed to implant three stents to clear blocked arteries. So, it does not sound all that small.

As his buddy, the late nice Freddie Mercury put it … “Sends shivers down my spine … bodies aching all the time.”