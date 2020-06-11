Queen Elizabeth confirms small military ceremony in Windsor to celebrate birthday – Armenian News

Queen Elizabeth’s official birthday will soon be marked with a small ceremony at Windsor Castle after Trooping the Colour was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Express.co.uk reports. citing Buckingham Palace.

The Queen, 94, will watch the military display from the quadrangle of her Berkshire residence, where she’s spending the lockdown. Social distancing measures will soon be in place and the ceremony, which is expected to last about 20 minutes, will soon be closed to spectators.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen will view a military ceremony in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark Her Majesty’s official birthday on Saturday 13th June, 2020.

“The ceremony will be executed by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, who are currently on Guard at Windsor Castle, and show music performed by a Band of the Household Division.