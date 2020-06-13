Queen Elizabeth celebrates her 94th birthday with a uniquely modest event amid the coronavirus pandemic

Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a smaller version of the Trooping the Colour ceremony on her June 13 birthday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Although Queen Elizabeth cannot celebrate her 94th birthday with a traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, she enjoyed a modest version of the event on Saturday.

Technically, the queen observes her birthday twice a year — on April 21, the month she was created, and on the 2nd Saturday of June with an event called Trooping the Colour, a 260 year-old celebration to honor the British Sovereign. According to the royal website, 1000s of soldiers and hundreds of horses and music makers form a parade for cheering fans who wave British flags. In the past, her Majesty joined on horseback in her old age, sits comfortably in a carriage.

In yet another portion, the entire royal family — including the queen’s son Prince Charles, his son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton and before they relocated to the U.S., Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — assembles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to witness an aerial show by the Royal Air Force and a 41-gun salute is fired.

However this year, the Welsh Guards gave a keen but downsized performance — spaced out by six feet — and there clearly was a royal salute and impressive military drills. The Queen’s husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who turned 99 on Wednesday, was not pictured at the Windsor Palace event. According to CBS, Saturday was Her Majesty’s first public showing since the pandemic began.

The royal family assembles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in 2019. (Photo: Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince William and Middleton promoted the occasion on Twitter, despite their packed schedules. The prince has been working undercover for the mental health crisis text line Shout, which he co-founded. And the couple has paid tribute to veterans, healthcare workers and teachers in a number of virtual meetings.

And while they no longer officially represent the royal family having stepped down in March, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stayed in the limelight — in April, the couple delivered free meals to people in need with the charity group Angel Food all through the city quarantine. And to start up June, Markle gave a moving virtual speech to graduates of Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, where she once attended, on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Over the years, Trooping the Colour has generated stand-out memories — a year ago, Kate and William’s 2-year-old son Prince Louis made his debut on the balcony, adorably waving to the crowd. And in 2018, their 6-year-old son Prince George was photographed goofing around with the Queen’s great-granddaughter Savannah Phillips. Last year, Markle made her first (gorgeous) postpartum appearance at the parade only weeks after pregnancy to her and Harry’s son Archie.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who’re immunocompromised remain the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

