Queen Elizabeth, 94, pictured for the first time since COVID-19 lockdown in Windsor Castle – Armenian News

The Queen has been pictured horse-driving in the grounds of Windsor Castle – her first public look since the coronavirus lockdown started, the Daily Mail reviews.

Windsor is claimed to be the Queen’s favorite royal residence and he or she has been photographed over the weekend driving one in every of her ponies, a 14-year-outdated Fell Pony referred to as Balmoral Fern.

The 94-year-outdated, who has been a passionate horse lover and breeder of thoroughbred racehorses all through her reign, had not been pictured driving since she started isolating at Windsor Castle ten weeks in the past regardless of reviews she has been taking each day rides.

Wearing a vibrant headband and neatly dressed in a tweed jacket, jodhpurs, white gloves and boots, this weekend the head of state ventured out to get pleasure from the sunny climate that has been a distinction to the sombre temper of the lockdown.