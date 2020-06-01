Queen Elizabeth, 94, pictured for the first time since COVID-19 lockdown in Windsor Castle – Armenian News

The Queen has been pictured horse-driving in the grounds of Windsor Castle – her first public look since the coronavirus lockdown started, the Daily Mail reviews.   

Windsor is claimed to be the Queen’s favorite royal residence and he or she has been photographed over the weekend driving one in every of her ponies, a 14-year-outdated Fell Pony referred to as Balmoral Fern.

The 94-year-outdated, who has been a passionate horse lover and breeder of thoroughbred racehorses all through her reign, had not been pictured driving since she started isolating at Windsor Castle ten weeks in the past regardless of reviews she has been taking each day rides.

Wearing a vibrant headband and neatly dressed in a tweed jacket, jodhpurs, white gloves and boots, this weekend the head of state ventured out to get pleasure from the sunny climate that has been a distinction to the sombre temper of the lockdown.  

Her Majesty was wearing a colourful headscarf and smartly dressed in a tweed jacket, jodhpurs, white gloves and boots, in the photos taken this weekendThe last public picture of the Queen was taken as she was driven away from Buckingham Palace to her Windsor Castle home on March 19 with one of her corgis by her sideIn years past Queen Elizabeth II has enjoyed riding in the grounds of Windsor with her daughter the Princess Royal and her head groom Terry Pendry (pictured together in April 2002)Come rain or shine: Queen Elizabeth II rides in drizzling weather, accompanied Terry Pendry in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on the 5th anniversary of the death of The Queen Mother, Mar 30 2007



