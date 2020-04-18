The Queen’s 94th birthday on Tuesday can be a low-key affair as a result of coronavirus pandemic, with no official gun salutes for what’s believed to be the primary time in her lengthy reign.

It is conventional for royal gun salutes to be fired from completely different areas in London and throughout the UK on the monarch’s birthday.

Events have been cancelled this yr, according to the Queen’s needs.

“Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances,” a Buckingham Palace supply stated.

She will spend the day privately, at Windsor Castle, the place she and the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, are being shielded. Family members are anticipated to video name her on the day.

In London, salutes are historically fired from the Tower of London and Hyde Park on the Queen’s birthday.

The primary salute is 21 rounds, fired at 10-second intervals. In Hyde Park, a royal park, there are an additional 20 rounds, making it a 41-gun salute. It is normally fired at noon by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from six 13-pounder weapons, that are pulled at pace by groups of horses over the grass. The weapons are shortly indifferent to fireside booming blanks which ship a puff of white smoke into the air.

The salute on the Tower of London is normally fired from 4 25-pounder weapons positioned on Tower Wharf going through the River Thames, by the Honourable Artillery Company, at 1pm.



This yr there’s additionally no obligation for presidency buildings and city halls to fly the union flag at full mast, as can be conventional on the Queen’s birthday.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has written to state buildings giving the usual recommendation on flag-flying protocol. This yr it has included the directions: “In the current circumstances we are not expecting everyone to be able to follow this advice and you should continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines as set out by the government.”

It has already been introduced there can be no trooping the color ceremony to mark the Queen’s birthday, formally marked in June. There are presently no plans for any different marking of her official birthday.