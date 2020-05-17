Quebec ponders making masks mandatory after banning the veil | World news

Less than a yr after passing a secularism regulation forcing sure members of non secular minorities to uncover their heads and faces, Quebec is now debating whether or not to power all people to place masks on.

As the province at the centre of Canada’s coronavirus outbreak, Quebec is at present “strongly recommending” that residents put on masks – however the measure won’t be mandatory.

Asked why not, Horacio Arruda, the province’s public well being director, informed reporters: “You need to have a good argument for infringing on individual rights for the sake of a collective right.”

But such arguments ring hole to Nour Farhat, a Montreal lawyer whose desires of being a Crown prosecutor have been dashed after the Quebec authorities handed laws final yr barring sure public sector staff from sporting spiritual symbols at work.

The regulation – generally known as Bill 21 – primarily impacts Muslim girls working in training, regulation and different public sectors.

“Bill 21 violates the rights of religious minorities without a real or urgent situation. And now that we’re in a real and urgent situation, the premier cares about violating people’s rights,” Farhat mentioned.

“For them, it was always OK to violate the rights of religious minorities.”

Bill 21 has at all times permitted masks for medical causes, and authorities media representatives say their hesitancy on masks will not be associated to that regulation.









A lady sporting a masks leaves a Costco retailer in Montreal final month. Photograph: Graham Hughes/AP



But head and face coverings carry a sure political weight in Quebec. Recent years have seen a number of cases of individuals making an attempt to grab hijabs from girls’s heads in the province. And solely final yr did Montreal reverse a seven-year ban on people wearing masks at protests.

The contradictions have impressed wry commentary: the Canadian satire web site the Beaverton just lately revealed a story headlined “Quebec suddenly fine with people covering their faces”.

There is precedent for making masks mandatory, mentioned the distinguished civil rights lawyer Julius Grey, who mentioned that the ban on smoking indoors was upheld regardless of options that it infringed on elements of the nation’s constitution of rights.

“The charter says ‘life, liberty and security of the person’. You can’t just put the stress on liberty and forget life and security,” he mentioned. “I think it would be lawful to require a mask reasonably [in enclosed spaces], as long as it’s not done in a discriminatory manner.”

He added that bodily distancing measures at present enacted might already violate some constitution rights, akin to freedom of affiliation – albeit for good motive.

Quebec has seen extra instances of coronavirus and extra deaths than another area of Canada, however the provincial authorities has delivered combined messages on whether or not masks assist restrict the unfold of Covid-19.

On 18 March, Arruda said in a minute-long video public service announcement: “Masks don’t prevent community transmission … If you want to protect yourself, it’s not the mask that matters. Just wash your hands.”

A string of conflicting statements from provincial and federal officers adopted, till Canada’s chief public well being officer, Dr Theresa Tam, mentioned in early April that wearing masks in public would assist restrict the unfold of Covid-19. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have made related statements.

Globally, examples abound of communities that carried out mandatory masks. Jena, a German metropolis of about 110,000, did so in late March and noticed a swift slowdown in Covid-19 an infection charges. Its strategy has been so profitable that it was capable of reopen bars and restaurants this previous week.

A spokesperson for the Quebec authorities mentioned there have been no plans to make masks mandatory till scientific proof is revealed exhibiting that they cut back neighborhood transmission of Covid-19 and sufficient may be offered to provide the whole province.

Meanwhile, Quebec’s personal public well being institute has revealed stories strongly recommending everybody put on masks in public.

Farhat mentioned she discovered the bureaucratic back-and-forth irritating and hypocritical.

“This is life and death. This is the best example we can have for the government to infringe on human rights for a good reason – and the government won’t make the call. This is really irresponsible,” she mentioned.