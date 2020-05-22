Quavo, Michael Strahan, Michael Rubin Surprise All In Challenge Winners



Make space in the workshop Offset and also Takeoff, Quavo has a brand-new manufacturer– a fortunate female that won the rap artist’s All In Challenge drawing, and afterwards obtained a huge surprise.

The Migos rap artist stunned the heck outta among his most significant followers when he jumped right into a video clip teleconference to allow Nashay Smith understand it’s practically time to strike the workshop and also make a hit track, after that struck the racetrack to whip a Lamborghini!!!

She won the Huncho Day Experience … and also could not be a lot more thrilled. She informed Quavo she’s been a follower given that Day 1 and also he prepares to reveal her the trap the workshop and also behind the wheel.



Michael Strahan additionally amazed his drawing victor, Cyndi Helton, signing in from his remarkable male cavern, where they will certainly hang around throughout an action-packed day in New York City.

The ‘GMA’ support and also NFL Hall of Famer is gon na blend Cyndi around the Big Apple in a brand-new customized clothing, with quits at ‘GMA’ and also ‘The $100,000 Pyramid,’ plus a flight residence in his expensive vehicle for an intimate lunch in the male cavern. Oh, and also Cyndi additionally obtains a function in among Michael’s future jobs!



The mastermind behind the All In Challenge, Philadelphia 76 ers companion Michael Rubin, stunned the victor of his drawing, Charles Beasley, on a video clip phone call with Erin Andrews … and also Michael claims he will endure his sporting activities desires.

Michael’s right, Charles is one fortunate guy … his once-in-ten-lifetimes experience consists of tickets, traveling and also accommodations for every single sporting activities champion– World Series, university football, NBA Finals, Stanley Cup, Final Four, the Masters, Daytona 500, Olympics, U.S Open tennis and also a collection at the freakin’ Super Bowl!!!

Keep in mind, these winners really did not toss down $800,000— like Tom Brady‘s very follower– to win their fantastic rewards. Folks can go down as low as $10 to go into for AIC drawing rewards from celebrities like Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Tiger Woods and also a lot a lot more.