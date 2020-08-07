Quartararo suffering “weird” issue at Brno

The Petronas SRT rider was fastest on the combined times on Friday after publishing a 1m56502 s at completion of FP2.

Although Quartararo was noticeably annoyed on the bike, with rear grip seeming the primary issue, he stated he does not think he is “lost” in concerns to discovering a repair.

“It was a bit difficult because we know that in one lap we’re fast, but to do the pace was much more difficult,” the Frenchman stated. “When I return to package, the very first thing I stated to the group obviously after being a bit more calm was, ‘I am feeling truly great with the bike’.

“The just issue is the tire dropped excessive, however that was the issue for everyone. It’s simply the consistency of the tire was truly bad. It’s truly essential to feel great with the bike. We understand where the issue is, so this is truly favorable since in some cases you are a bit lost.”

Elaborating on his primary issue, Quartararo states the Yamaha is suffering with the rear tire spinning at a low-gripBrno Though this has actually typically been an issue for Yamaha in the past, Quartararo was puzzled by it raising its head on Friday as Michelin’s new-for-2020 tire has actually usually provided much better drive grip.

“When we do not have much grip on the tarmac, it’s an issue for us,” Quartararo said. “We understand that the Ducati, how they get …