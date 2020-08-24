Quartararo no longer “as confident’ about MotoGP title shot

After dominating the opening Spanish and Andalusian Grands Prix at Jerez last month, Quartararo registered a seventh at Brno, an eighth in the Austrian GP and could only muster 13th in Sunday’s Styrian GP at the Red Bull Ring.

The poor run of races has nearly wiped out Quartararo’s once-handsome points lead, the French rider now sitting just three points clear of second-placed Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati.

The Red Bull Ring is arguably Yamaha’s weakest track on the calendar, with its long straights working against the down-on-power M1.

But Quartararo finished third in last year’s Austrian GP and says he had a “really nice feeling” compared to what he’s had in the two races at the Red Bull Ring this year.

“Yes, of course we are a title contender, but I don’t feel as confident as in Jerez,” the Petronas rider said when asked by Motorsport.com if he could confidently call himself a title contender amidst Yamaha’s current dip.

“In Jerez everything was ok, everything was going so well. But it looks like every time we have more problems and we are struggling.

“Ok, Austria is a tough track for us, but last year I had a really nice feeling and I finished third, I finished on the podium. And it was so different [this year to] the feeling from last year.

< period class =" EN-GBSo x_MsoNormal