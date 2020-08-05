Quarantine travel restrictions made decision to return difficult for Adam Scott

SAN FRANCISCO– Adam Scott confesses now that there was a time as the pandemic raved and sports faced the unpredictability of the closed down when he thought about “simply [calling] it a season.”

For Scott, who returned house to Australia when the PGA Tour stopped its schedule in March, it wasn’t whether he desired to play once again this season, he did, it was a concern of whether he would be able to return house.

“Traveling internationally at the moment and leaving the family somewhere with uncertainty about rules and regulations changing all the time, for example, with quarantine and self-isolations and all this kind of stuff just made it difficult to really feel confident that I’d leave and be able to go back,” Scott stated Tuesday at the PGA Championship, his very first start given that the Tour’s closed down.

When the PGA and U.S. Open rescheduled Scott chose to return to the UnitedStates Last month he took a trip to South Carolina to quarantine prior to this week’s champion, however that was interrupted following the White House’s relocation recently to ease restrictions on gamers taking a trip to the United States to complete.

Scott stated he will likely stay in the United States through September’s U.S. Open, and he stated it was the majors …